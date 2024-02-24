Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Third place for Killybegs driver at Junior Mini Challenge

A young Donegal driver came third in the Junior Mini Challenge held at Mondello Park.

Jayden McBrearty from Killybegs had a very successful day and was placed third of 21 participants.

His prize for being third is free testing for the season at the Kildare motor racing circuit. The winner, TJ Taffe, gets the use of a fully prepared 1.6 Junior Mini race car for the 2024 season, as well as a supply of Nankang tyres and all entry and test fees at Mondello.

The Junior MINI Challenge kicks off at the opening ICCR Race meeting of the year at Mondello on April 6th and 7th.

