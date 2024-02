Derry came away from Pearse Stadium in Salthill with two points on the board after defeating Galway.

Derry were always in the lead as they held a two point advantage at half time.

They pushed on and extended this victory to a five point lead when the final whistle blew.

The game finished on a score line of 3-10 to 1-11.

Michael McMullan spoke with Brendan Rogers after the game…