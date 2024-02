Both Donegal and Armagh remain unbeaten in Division Two of the Allianz National League, following their draw at the Athletic Grounds.

1-9 to 12 points was the final score at the end of the match.

Donegal kept Armagh scoreless for the first twelve minutes of play.

Both Patrick McBrearty and Oisin Gallen kicked four points each for Donegal.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh give the full time match report…