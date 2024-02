Finn Valley Athletic Club’s Arlene Crossan has clocked a new indoor 400 metre PB of 55.92 seconds at the Connacht Indoor Championships in Athlone.

Dermot Brennan from Finn Valley Athletic Club won the Men’s 1500 metre with a time of 4:18.13 minutes.

Roisin Flanagan, also from Finn Valley Athletic Club has been added to the Irish team for the World Indoor Championships In Glasgow in the Commonwealth Stadium.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle reports with a wrap of this weekend’s athletics.