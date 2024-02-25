Gaelic Football: Tyrone and Mayo Managers Reaction

Tyrone had success over Mayo in Omagh’s Healy Park in Division One of the Allianz National League.

Tyrone finished with a four point lead despite being three points down at half time.

The game ended on a score of 1-15 to 1-11 with goals coming from Darragh Canavan and Cillian O’Connor.

Darren McCurry displayed a talented second half, kicking eight points, after coming on as a half time substitute.

Francis Mooney caught up with Brian Dooher, one of Tyrone’s joint managers…

Meanwhile, Francis Mooney also spoke with Mayo’s manager Kevin McStay after their disappointing performance…