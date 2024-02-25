Inishowen Football League Results 25/02/2024

Ulster Junior Cup Semi Final
Cockhill Celtic 0 V 0 Buncrana Hearts – Win 4.2 pens AET
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Illies Celtic 2 V 2 Glengad United
Aileach FC 2 V 1 Carn FC
Greencastle FC 2 V 0 Moville Celtic
Hannon Greene Ins Fr O’ Gara Cup
Culdaff Res 2 V 1 Sea Rovers
Carn Res 1 V 0 Clonmany Res AET
Cockhill Colts 12 V 1 Moville Res
Buncrana Res 2 V Cockhill Res – Win 5.4 pens 2 AET
Rashenny FC 4 V 2 Aileach Res AET
QPS 0 V 5 Redcastle United
Culdaff FC 3 V 2 Gleneely Colts
Dunree United 2 V 4 Cockhill Youths
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Redcastle Res 5 V 4 Aileach Youths
Inishowen Engineering Division Two B
Illies Res 4 V 0 Rashenny ROV
Rashenny RES 1 V 9 Carrowmena FC