Man in his 20s dies in Cork crash

A man has died in a crash in County Cork.

The collision happened in the early hours of this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred in Rathanker near Passage West at around 2:30am this morning.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured.

Two passengers have been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries which are understood to be non life-threatening.

The local road in Rathanker remains closed at this time, while Gardaí conduct an exam of the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward with information and any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L2474 road between Rochestown and Monkstown, between 2.00am and 2.45am this morning, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

