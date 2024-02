Ballybofey United are the champions of the Division Two Donegal Junior league following victory over local rivals Lifford Celtic.

Lifford Celtic were up by a goal at half time but a strong second half performance saw the Ballybofey side push in front.

Mark Griffin scored the winning goal for Ballybofey United.

The match finished with a score line of 3 : 2

Dáire Bonnar spoke with Ballybofey United’s manager P.H Bonar after the game…