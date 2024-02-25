McMonagle says more funds are needed to fix roads in Letterkenny town

A Letterkenny councillor says an urgent injection of money is needed to make roads in the town centre safe.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says in the most recent allocations, just over €550,000 was provided for roads in the urban area, but that’s nowhere near enough.

However, he says traffic volumes are taking a heavy toll, and while the council is doing what to can, to patch up the problems, roads such as the Long Lane now resemble a patchwork quilt which is fraying at the edges.

Cllr McMonagle says more money must be provided from government to allow the council carry out the safety works that are needed…………..