McMonagle says more funds are needed to fix roads in Letterkenny town

A Letterkenny councillor says an urgent injection of money is needed to make roads in the town centre safe.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says in the most recent allocations, just over €550,000 was provided for roads in the urban area, but that’s nowhere near enough.

However, he says traffic volumes are taking a heavy toll, and while the council is doing what to can, to patch up the problems, roads such as the Long Lane now resemble a patchwork quilt which is fraying at the edges.

Cllr McMonagle says more money must be provided from government to allow the council carry out the safety works that are needed…………..

News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon says failure to supply more housing is at the root of the homelessness crisis

24 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Armagh faces extradition to Spain in connection with murder enquiry

24 February 2024
st joseph's large
News, Top Stories

HSE says physiotherapy will still be available in St Joseph’s Hospital for in-patients

24 February 2024
Advertisement

