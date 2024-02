Donegal have taken one point away from the Athletic ground following a draw with Armagh.

The game ended on a score line of 1-9 to 12 points.

Armagh’s Andrew Murnin netted the side’s goal.

Donegal’s manager Jim McGuinness now turns his attentions to Louth for Donegal’s next Allianz National League match.

McGuinness spoke with Oisin Kelly after the match…

Ryan Ferry caught up with Ryan McHugh after the game also…