Tyrone claimed the two points on offer from Healy Park in the Allianz National League Division One game over Mayo.

At half time, Tyrone trailed by three points but a superb second half performance saw them clinch the victory.

The final score of the game was 1-15 to 1-11 in favour of Tyrone.

Canavan netted the goal to edge Tyrone’s victory while super substitute Darren McCurry kicked eight points in the second half.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…