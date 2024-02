1,200 people will be granted Irish citizenship in Dublin today, 18 of those are living in Donegal.

The two ceremonies will see applicants from 105 countries around the world and living in 31 counties on the island of Ireland being conferred as Irish citizens.

Minister of State James Browne will be in attendance, he says as a nation that saw many emigrate to find safety or work, the Irish people understand what it means to lay roots and to find a new home.