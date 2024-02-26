22 year old man in Tyrone jailed after animal abuse case

*Warning – Graphic content below*

A 22-year-old man from Tyrone has been sentenced to six months in prison and banned from keeping animals from life.

Dungannon Crown Court heard how Liam Swift from McCrea Park in Clogher was charged on two counts of unnecessary suffering to animals.

The first charge relates to the body of a decomposed dog, which had consumed a Class A drug from Mr. Swift’s home, being found in a bag.

The second charge is in relation to another dog being found dead in the house, which had suffered blunt force trauma and severe liver damage.

The PSNI has welcomed the court’s decision, saying the two dogs in this case were “let down by their owner and he’s being held accountable for his actions.”