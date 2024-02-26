Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Danielle McLaughlin murder accused ‘too sick’ to attend sister’s wedding

It’s been confirmed the man accused of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin did not avail of bail he was granted over the weekend.

Orders were given to allow Vikat Bhagat attend the wedding of his sister in recent days.

However, it is reported that he was too sick to attend the wedding.

This is just the latest time the man who is accused of murdering the 28 year old in Goa, India in 2017 has been granted bail.

There’s been serious concern raised over the handling of the case as it nears almost 7 years since Danielle was killed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested after car discovered on its roof between Strabane and Clady

26 February 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin murder accused ‘too sick’ to attend sister’s wedding

26 February 2024
Nurse
News, Top Stories

NI health and public transport strikes could be coming to end

26 February 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Two more energy suppliers announce price cuts

26 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested after car discovered on its roof between Strabane and Clady

26 February 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin murder accused ‘too sick’ to attend sister’s wedding

26 February 2024
Nurse
News, Top Stories

NI health and public transport strikes could be coming to end

26 February 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Two more energy suppliers announce price cuts

26 February 2024
Garda1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister accused of failing to properly resource and future plan for Gardai

26 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Dungiven

26 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube