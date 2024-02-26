Danielle McLaughlin murder accused ‘too sick’ to attend sister’s wedding

It’s been confirmed the man accused of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin did not avail of bail he was granted over the weekend.

Orders were given to allow Vikat Bhagat attend the wedding of his sister in recent days.

However, it is reported that he was too sick to attend the wedding.

This is just the latest time the man who is accused of murdering the 28 year old in Goa, India in 2017 has been granted bail.

There’s been serious concern raised over the handling of the case as it nears almost 7 years since Danielle was killed.