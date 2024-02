A driver was clocked speeding almost 70KPH over the speed limit this morning.

Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed check on the N13 when they detected a vehicle being driven at 167KPH.

They say the driver has been arrested and is charged to appear in court.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers to never risk their own life and the lives of others by speeding and to slow down.