Efforts underway to promote Inishowen monastic sites

Efforts are being made to promote monastic sites in Inishowen with a view towards driving tourism to the area.

Go Visit Inishowen says Christian sites in the peninsula are being under sold.

A presentation delivered by Go Visit Inishowen at today’s meeting of the Inishowen highlighted how other parts of the country are benefitting from monastic site tourism.

Work has already been undertaken by local historians to enlist all monastic sites in Inishowen that are accessible.

GoVisit Inishowen has proposed a collaboration to erect sign posting to the sites while a marketing strategy is also being developed.

Inishowen is also set to feature in a TV production highlighting historical and Christian sites across Ireland which will be broadcast across America.

