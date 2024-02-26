Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí working hard to identify culprits of arson attacks on refugee accommodation

The Garda Commissioner insists the force is working hard to identify those responsible for arson attacks on refugee accommodation.

A number of buildings linked to – or rumoured to be linked to – asylum seekers have been burnt down in recent months, including an incident in Buncrana when a building which was planned to house Ukrainian refuges was set alight.

Commissioner Drew Harris says local investigations are underway, and the DPP is considering files following a number of arrests.

He says Gardaí have also launched two nationwide investigations:

