Groups and organisations in Donegal invited to apply to Heritage Grant Scheme

Groups and organisations in Donegal are being invited to apply to the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

Last year, 13 Donegal-based projects were funded through the scheme.

Grants of between €500 and €25,000 are available for community groups and not for profit non-governmental organisations in Donegal under the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

A broad range of project types are eligible for funding under the scheme including: conservation works, surveys, reports, plans, and audits, accessibility projects, projects that help people engage more with their heritage, the purchase of specialised equipment, projects that address the heritage of minority groups, training in traditional skills and crafts, citizen science projects on environmental conservation.

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 25th at 5pm.