Local priest fears HSE is ‘closing St Joseph’s Hospital by stealth’

The Parish Priest in Glenfinn says it seems the HSE is trying to close St Joseph’s Hospital by stealth.

As of today, Primary Care physiotherapy services have been moved out of the hospital to facilitate fire safety improvement works, but the HSE stresses that in patient services remain in place.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Fr Lorcan Sharkey, a member of the Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Committee said a meeting is being organised between the committee and the HSE through Minister Charlie McConalogue, and there are a number of important questions that need to be asked………….

