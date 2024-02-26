NI health and public transport strikes could be coming to end

Strikes involving Northern Ireland’s health and public transport workers could be coming to an end.

Unions are mulling over fresh pay offers – and will be asking their members to vote.

Public sector walk-outs in recent months have cause huge disruption in the country.

A newly-struck pay deal for health workers would bring them into line with England.

It includes a 5 per cent pay rise and a lump sum of around 1 thousand 500 pounds.

Meanwhile, public transport workers had been due to strike for three days in a row from tomorrow.

But that’s now been called off after a new offer from Translink.