The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, we continue our coverage of concerns that services are being removed from St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar – we also hear of a new mediation service available in Letterkenny:

We hear how demand for the services of The St Colmcille’s Hostel for the Homeless in Letterkenny are greater than at any time in its 27 year history, later we hear of the very successful DS Champions Programme being delivered by No Barriers. We finish the hour with details of another collision on the Drumkeen to Letterkenny road:

There’s details of what plans the council have to improve safety on the Drumkeen to Letterkenny Road, Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, Irish Olympian Frank O’Mara discusses his new book and there’s details of a meeting next month to establish what 100 redress actually looks like:

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Three arrested in relation to Dungiven security alert

26 February 2024
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protesting farmers in Brussels must be listened to – McConalogue

26 February 2024
St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local priest fears HSE is ‘closing St Joseph’s Hospital by stealth’

26 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 February 2024
