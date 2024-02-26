Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, we continue our coverage of concerns that services are being removed from St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar – we also hear of a new mediation service available in Letterkenny:

We hear how demand for the services of The St Colmcille’s Hostel for the Homeless in Letterkenny are greater than at any time in its 27 year history, later we hear of the very successful DS Champions Programme being delivered by No Barriers. We finish the hour with details of another collision on the Drumkeen to Letterkenny road:

There’s details of what plans the council have to improve safety on the Drumkeen to Letterkenny Road, Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, Irish Olympian Frank O’Mara discusses his new book and there’s details of a meeting next month to establish what 100 redress actually looks like: