Commercial vacancy rate in Donegal rises to 18.2%

New figures show town centres need help as the number of vacant commerical properties stands at its highest rate since records began.

A study by GeoDirectory shows the average number of vacant commercial units stood at 14.35 at the end of last year, up 0.3% on the previous quarter.

The commercial vacancy rate in Donegal has risen to above the national average now standing at 18.2%.

Ballybofey continues to have the highest commercial vacancy rate in the county at 29.4%, while Bundoran had the lowest at 12.7%

Action plans transforming one town centre in every county are set to be unveiled by the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries tomorrow.

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh says schemes like the Town Centre First policy are vital to making sure vacancy rates don’t slip further:

