Defective block campaigners appeared at the Oireachtas Housing Committee this afternoon.

Counties Donegal, Mayo and Clare were represented.

In her opening statement Mica Action Group PRO Angela Ward asked the government if they had the empathy to understand the strife experienced by homeowners affected by defective blocks.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, from the area of Inishowen said he is all too familiar with issues in the scheme and that current legislation does not reflect peer reviewed research that has been carried out:

In response to the deputies stark comments, MAG Chair Person Lisa Hone says looking at the scheme, it’s as if the science never happened:

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours To Protect – Repair and Share Café – 27/02/24

27 February 2024
