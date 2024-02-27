Disappointment as questions on the CDNT go unanswered in meeting of Regional Health Forum

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle expressed his frustrations when two questions he submitted in November remained unanswered at today’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

The questions related to concerns raised by the parents of children with additional needs surrounding the lack of staff in Child Disability Network Teams in Donegal.

Cllr. McMonagle said not having answers today was beggars belief and that the longer children are left without intervention, the worse their condition becomes.

A meeting with parents and public representatives is to take place on Friday, with answers promised by then.

Cllr. McMonagle says he hopes answers will come through, given the stark vacancy rates with the CDNT: