The Donegal Film Office is inviting applications for its Short Film Bursary Award.

Grants of €10,000 will be awarded to go towards the cost of the production of a short drama or documentary film of 10-12 minutes shot in Donegal.

In 2023 an investment of €9.3m was spent in screen productions in Donegal with local crew, cast, accommodation and services benefiting.

The closing date for applications is 4pm on March 29th.

More details are available on donegalfilmoffice.ie.