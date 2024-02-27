Gardai appeal to motorists to lock unattended vehicles

Gardai are appealing to all car owners to ensure their vehicle is locked while unattended.

It’s after a small sum of cash was stolen from an unlocked car in Carrigans in the early hours of Saturday morning last. A short time later, a car in St Johnston was also entered, nothing was taken but damage was caused to the ignition.

Gardai are appealing for information on two male youths observed in the areas at the time.

Garda Grainne Doherty is reminding motorists to never leave valuables in vehicles: