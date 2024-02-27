Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai appeal to motorists to lock unattended vehicles

Gardai are appealing to all car owners to ensure their vehicle is locked while unattended.

It’s after a small sum of cash was stolen from an unlocked car in Carrigans in the early hours of Saturday morning last. A short time later, a car in St Johnston was also entered, nothing was taken but damage was caused to the ignition.

Gardai are appealing for information on two male youths observed in the areas at the time.

Garda Grainne Doherty is reminding motorists to never leave valuables in vehicles:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours To Protect – Repair and Share Café – 27/02/24

27 February 2024
Cry from the Sea (Photo by Mark Sheen)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Film Office opens Short Film Bursary Award 2024

27 February 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament approves controversial Nature Restoration Law

27 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Unexploded World War II shell discovered in Magilligan

27 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours To Protect – Repair and Share Café – 27/02/24

27 February 2024
Cry from the Sea (Photo by Mark Sheen)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Film Office opens Short Film Bursary Award 2024

27 February 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament approves controversial Nature Restoration Law

27 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Unexploded World War II shell discovered in Magilligan

27 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA carry out two nursing home inspections in Donegal

27 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube