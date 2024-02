Gardai in Donegal are again urging people with suspicions about unexpected callers to their homes to contact them.

The appeal was made on today’s Nine til Noon Show by Community Garda Grainne Doherty, who detailed two calls received by gardai in the county in the past week.

Up to now, no offences have been reported or detected, but Garda Doherty is stressing that in both cases, the residents did the right thing……….