HIQA carry out two nursing home inspections in Donegal

The inspection at Larissa Lodge was carried out in June, with the inspectors saying the feedback from residents was largely positive about the care provided to them.

However, improvements were required to ensure that safeguarding processes were fully implemented in the centre and that all residents were adequately protected.

The report notes non-compliances in the areas of Training and Staff Development, Governance and Management, and Protection, and includes an appendix outlining how management are addressing the concerns.

The full report on Larissa Lodge can be accessed HERE

In the case of Nazareth House in Fahan which was inspected in November, inspectors found that residents had a good quality of life and were

generally well-supported, but the general upkeep of the centre’s premises required improvement.

The report notes non-compliances in the areas of premises, and the contracts between residents and the centre.

Management say work commenced in December to address issues regarding the layout of some bedrooms.

The full Nazareth House report can HERE