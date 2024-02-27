“It feels like I’m leaving home” – Bishop Alan McGuckian

The departing Bishop of Raphoe has said he feels like he is leaving home.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Bishop Alan McGuckian, who has spent the past six years in Donegal, is to move to Belfast, and take up the position of Bishop of Down and Connor, Ireland’s second largest diocese.

Last night, St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny was packed for a farewell mass in advance of Bishop Alan’s departure.

This morning, he spoke on the NIne til Noon Show, and told Greg Hughes that while Jesuits expect to be moved, his appointment to Down and Connor was a complete surprise……..

You can hear the full conversation here –