More than 2 in 5 Irish parents have cut back on their own meals to ensure there is enough to feed their children.

That’s the startling new finding from the annual Barnardos and Aldi Food Insecurity Research report released this morning.

25% of families say the cost of living crisis means they have reduced spending on medical costs just so they can afford food.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly says these kinds of things shouldn’t be happening in a first world country: