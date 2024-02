A motorcyclist has been arrested after being caught at almost 80kph over the speed limit in the Letterkenny area.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected the motorbike travelling at 176kph in a 100kph yesterday.

They were charged and are due to appear in Court.

Gardai are calling for road users to save lives by slowing down and to not be reckless when it comes to road safety.