Ours To Protect – Repair and Share Café – 27/02/24

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Caroline McGuinness Brookes, Project Manager with Share and Repair Foyle and Joanne Butler, Manager of Donegal Community Gardens:

Did you know?

A repair café is a pop up event organised with volunteers for members of the public to bring in their broken items to get fixed.

It’s a free event and usually happens on a monthly basis.

Foyle Repair & share is expanding to include Strabane





It’s part of the Switch to Repair Campaign with Derry City and Strabane District Council > https://www.derrystrabane.com/repair

More Volunteers are needed and welcome. There is a Virtual Volunteer Information Session happening on Friday the 29th of February: > https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckfu6grzMpE9FIiWQcJUeK_TekK-M1lRU-#/registration

The Donegal Community Garden is also setting up Garden Repair Cafe >

Why it’s important!

The more we can repair the less that ends up in landfill, Irish households generated 1.84 million tonnes of waste in 2021 > https://www.epa.ie/our-services/monitoring–assessment/waste/national-waste-statistics/

By using free repair cafes will save you money, bring in your laptops, textiles, small home appliances and a volunteer will have a look at it free of charge!

Learn more:

Repair Cafe Foyle > https://www.facebook.com/RepairCafeFoyle

Derry City & Strabane District Council > https://www.derrystrabane.com/repair

Donegal Community Gardens > https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=788874276614809&set=pb.100064767306445.-2207520000

