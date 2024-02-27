Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

In the first hour we have an in-depth  chat with Bishop Alan McGuckian ahead of his move to Belfast, to take up the position of Bishop of Down and Connor, Ireland’s second largest diocese:

In this hour we have the latest appeals and information from Gardai in ‘Community Garda Information’ and later listener Marie discusses her missed cancer diagnosis. She was given the all clear but trusted her gut and now faces a double mastectomy:

Isobel Rogers of the Donegal Hospice reacts to news of planning permission being granted for an extension at the facility, we hear how medical students will be at Raphoe mart to offer health tests and advice to farmers and election candidates are being asked not to erect posters in Doochary:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours To Protect – Repair and Share Café – 27/02/24

27 February 2024
Cry from the Sea (Photo by Mark Sheen)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Film Office opens Short Film Bursary Award 2024

27 February 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament approves controversial Nature Restoration Law

27 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Unexploded World War II shell discovered in Magilligan

27 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ours To Protect Play Back new
Playback, Audio

Ours To Protect – Repair and Share Café – 27/02/24

27 February 2024
Cry from the Sea (Photo by Mark Sheen)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Film Office opens Short Film Bursary Award 2024

27 February 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Parliament approves controversial Nature Restoration Law

27 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Unexploded World War II shell discovered in Magilligan

27 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA carry out two nursing home inspections in Donegal

27 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube