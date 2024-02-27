Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

In the first hour we have an in-depth chat with Bishop Alan McGuckian ahead of his move to Belfast, to take up the position of Bishop of Down and Connor, Ireland’s second largest diocese:

In this hour we have the latest appeals and information from Gardai in ‘Community Garda Information’ and later listener Marie discusses her missed cancer diagnosis. She was given the all clear but trusted her gut and now faces a double mastectomy:

Isobel Rogers of the Donegal Hospice reacts to news of planning permission being granted for an extension at the facility, we hear how medical students will be at Raphoe mart to offer health tests and advice to farmers and election candidates are being asked not to erect posters in Doochary: