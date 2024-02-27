Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Rural Enterprise Skillnet Launches Women In Construction Programme 2024

Rural Enterprise Skillnet is delighted to announce the launch of our Women in Construction programme, a full-time ten-week programme, open to women seeking to work in this sector.

This programme, which will begin on April 2nd, offers an opportunity for a new career path and provides essential skills and certification for women in the construction sector.

Rural Enterprise Skillnet is committed to offering an inclusive and supportive journey for people seeking to explore the potential and benefits of working in an industry currently experiencing a skills shortage.

All participants will undertake a four-week work placement following the completion of a six-week training programme which will provide practical experience and the opportunity to showcase their newly acquired skills to potential employers.

This is a full-time programme that will cover training in topics such as Safepass, Working at Heights, Safety & Health at Roadworks and Workplace Skills Development amongst other elements.

Rural Enterprise Skillnet will hold an information session on March 5th, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny to provide an opportunity to hear from, Rural Enterprise Skillnet Network Manager, Brenda Donagher, as well as training providers, and potential employers.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

women in construction
News

Rural Enterprise Skillnet Launches Women In Construction Programme 2024

27 February 2024
Bishop Alan
News, Audio, Top Stories

“It feels like I’m leaving home” – Bishop Alan McGuckian

27 February 2024
ballybofey stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commercial vacancy rate in Donegal rises to 18.2%

27 February 2024
Terry Niamh Jack
News, Top Stories

SF announce four more local election candidates in Donegal

27 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

women in construction
News

Rural Enterprise Skillnet Launches Women In Construction Programme 2024

27 February 2024
Bishop Alan
News, Audio, Top Stories

“It feels like I’m leaving home” – Bishop Alan McGuckian

27 February 2024
ballybofey stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commercial vacancy rate in Donegal rises to 18.2%

27 February 2024
Terry Niamh Jack
News, Top Stories

SF announce four more local election candidates in Donegal

27 February 2024
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist due in Court after being caught speeding in Letterkenny area

27 February 2024
Missing Derry 4
News, Top Stories

Searches continue for missing man in Derry

27 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube