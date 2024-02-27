Rural Enterprise Skillnet Launches Women In Construction Programme 2024

Rural Enterprise Skillnet is delighted to announce the launch of our Women in Construction programme, a full-time ten-week programme, open to women seeking to work in this sector.

This programme, which will begin on April 2nd, offers an opportunity for a new career path and provides essential skills and certification for women in the construction sector.

Rural Enterprise Skillnet is committed to offering an inclusive and supportive journey for people seeking to explore the potential and benefits of working in an industry currently experiencing a skills shortage.

All participants will undertake a four-week work placement following the completion of a six-week training programme which will provide practical experience and the opportunity to showcase their newly acquired skills to potential employers.

This is a full-time programme that will cover training in topics such as Safepass, Working at Heights, Safety & Health at Roadworks and Workplace Skills Development amongst other elements.

Rural Enterprise Skillnet will hold an information session on March 5th, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny to provide an opportunity to hear from, Rural Enterprise Skillnet Network Manager, Brenda Donagher, as well as training providers, and potential employers.