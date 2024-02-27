Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Selection issues for Donegal U20 boss Shaun Paul Barrett

Donegal U20 Manager Sean Paul Barrett & Captain Finbarr Roarty

The launch of the Eirgrid Ulster U-20 Championship took place on Monday evening in Garvaghey Co. Tyrone

Donegal are in Section B along with Armagh, Cavan and Fermanagh and their first game is away to Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday 9th March.

Naomh Conaill’s Finbarr Roarty has been named as captain of the county side while Manager Shaun Paul Barrett looks set to be down a number of his Four Master contingent as they are schedule to play in the All Ireland Schools Final for Abbey Vocational School on the same day.

Oisin Caulfield and Luke McGlynn are also playing senior football under Jim McGuinness.

The Donegal boss says his management team have a lot of belief in what is a young Donegal team for the age group.

