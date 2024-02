Sinn Fein have confirmed four more candidates to contest the upcoming local election.

Councillor Terry Crossan has been selected along with 20 year old student Niamh McGuinness from Bridgend to represent the Buncrana Local Electoral Area with Councillor Jack Murray who was previosuly endorsed.

Elsewhere in the county, Councillor John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh and community activist, Brian Carr have been selected to run in the Glenties Local Electoral Area.