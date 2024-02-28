Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

552 delayed discharges at LUH during 2022

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum has been told that over the course of 2023, there were 552 instances in which people could not be discharged from Letterkenny University Hospital because the appropriate supports were not available for them elsewhere.

In response to a question, Cllr Gerry Crawford was told that in total, 552 patients were the subject of delayed discharges during 2023. In 83 cases, applications have been submitted and funding approved for home support packages, but the patient is waiting for a carer to become available.

357 patients were awaiting step down to Community Nursing units, District Hospitals or HSE facilities, while 12 were awaiting rehabilitation in designated older persons beds under the governance of Consultant Geriatricians in a community setting.

Cllr Crawford said this again highlights for more investment to increase capacity in nursing homes and community hospitals, as well as more home help personnel.

He also urged Saolta to communicate with people awaiting home support packages and indicate when they may receive the services they need.

Patient Safety Indicator Reports for 2023 are available here –

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/3/acutehospitals/patientcare/hospital-patient-safety-indicators-reports/saolta-

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for new funding model for nursing homes

28 February 2024
high court belfast
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legal challenge to UK’s Troubles Legacy Act to be ruled on today

28 February 2024
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Media Minister claims former chair of RTÉ board indicated she would resign last week

28 February 2024
Changing places site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Changing Places facility at Letterkenny Retail Park to open in coming months

28 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for new funding model for nursing homes

28 February 2024
high court belfast
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legal challenge to UK’s Troubles Legacy Act to be ruled on today

28 February 2024
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Media Minister claims former chair of RTÉ board indicated she would resign last week

28 February 2024
Changing places site
News, Audio, Top Stories

Changing Places facility at Letterkenny Retail Park to open in coming months

28 February 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Men arrested in connection with Dungiven security alert released

28 February 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta CEO says LUH is improving, but there is still a long way to go

28 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube