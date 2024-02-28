A championship difficult to predict – Derry U20 Manager Hugh McGrath

The Ulster U20 Football Championship was launched this week and the first round of the new format group games will be played on Saturday 9th March.

There will be ambitions of success in the county of Derry who in recent years have taken All Ireland minor titles.

The Oak Leaf County came close to Ulster U20 success last year only to lose to Down in the Final.

The opening game of the 2024 campaign is a repeat of that decider with Derry set to visit Pairc Esler in Newry.

Derry have a Down man in charge with Mourne County native Hugh McGrath stepping in to take over the role from Martin Boyle.

McGrath who lead his club Steelstown to All Ireland club success in 2022 feels its a championships that’s difficult to predict: