Business Matters, Ep 184: From Malaysia to Donegal, The Medical Skin Clinic – plus Local Enterprise Week

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore pays a visit to the Medical Skin Clinic in Donegal Town.

When Malaysian woman Farah Mydin came to Ireland first, little did she think that she would end up living in Donegal and running her own business.

Back in 2008, she qualified as a doctor from Trinity College Dublin and then completed her General Practice Vocational Training Scheme in a number of locations in Donegal.

She always had an interest in cosmetic procedures and facial aesthetics and began practicing medical aesthetics.

She founded the Medical Skin Clinic in Donegal Town, and Chris recently paid her a visit to find out more – and also got a couple of treatments!

But, before this, this edition begins with a look at Local Enterprise Week runs from March 4th to March 8th all over the country. Here in Donegal there are numerous events, with a number of high profile guest speakers and they are all free to attend but you do need to register.

This is a great chance to get some really useful information on a variety of topics as well as being an opportunity to network. Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Donegal Co. Council has been giving more details.

