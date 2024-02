The Changing Places facility at Letterkenny Retail Park is expected to open in the coming months.

Funding for the project was secured from the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund after a motion was first brought before Donegal County Council in 2021 by Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh

Two other public toilets are also being delivered as part of the project.

Councillor Kavanagh says the changing places facility will make a huge difference to the lives of those with complex needs: