Former parliamentary assistant admits hacking Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s social media account

A former parliamentary assistant of has admitted hacking the Twitter account of Midlands North West MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

RTE News reports that 34 year old Diarmuid Hayes, from Dublin, was convicted in a Belgian court of posting a picture of then Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh from the MEP’s account in September 2020.

A Belgian public prosecutor has sought a one year prison term for Hayes.

It is understood the case involves two alleged breaches of Belgian law. One being the fraudulent access of another person’s social media account, the other the changing of data on the account.