Glenties added to “Town Centre First” programme

The second phase of a plan to encourage investment in towns across the country by tackling vacancy and dereliction has been launched.

26 new towns were added to the ‘Town Centre First’ scheme today, with each to receive 30,000 euro to fund a redevelopment plan. In Donegal, Glenties has been added to the scheme, which is intended to boost business and tourism, create community parks and walkways, and protect historical landmarks.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, says her department will be liaising with all stakeholders in the community………..

The Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Cllr Kevin Bradley was at today’s announcement.

He says Milford is benefitting since it was designated as Donegal’s first Town Centre First centre, and it’s good to see Glenties now given the same opportunity……

Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell with members of the Donegal at Adare Manor in Limerick today

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

