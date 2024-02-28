Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps game with Cobh switched to Ballybofey

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps will have a home game for a third week in a row after the League of Ireland confirmed the game with Cobh Ramblers has been reversed.

Harps will now play the Cork side on Friday 8th March at Finn Park due to St Coleman’s Park not available that weekend.

Harps played their first home game of the season last Friday when they drew 1-1 with Cork City, their second game in Ballybofey is this Friday against Athlone and now the following Friday’s tie with Cobh will also be at Finn Park.

The Round 11 fixture which was a home game for Harps will now take place in Cobh at on Friday, April 19.

