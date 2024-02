A Glenties councillor says he was disgusted to discover rubbish that had been dumped on the side of the road.

Cllr. John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said he came on the waste while he was driving in the Corveen area.

Among the bin bags there was nappies, books and clothing.

Cllr. Ó Fearraigh says those at fault should be named and shamed: