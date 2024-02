MEPs have voted not to introduce mandatory regular medical tests for motorists.

It had been proposed that car, tractor and motorcycle drivers should be tested every 15 years, and drivers of trucks and buses every 5 years, in an effort to reduce road deaths.

The EU is aiming to reduce road fatalities by 50 per cent within the next six years.

Colm Markey, Fine Gael MEP for Midlands-North West, says the decision to vote against the move was just “common sense”: