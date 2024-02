A legal challenge to the UK’s Troubles Legacy Act will be ruled on today.

Belfast High Court will decide whether sections of the law are incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The focus will be on provisions allowing an end to police investigations, inquests and civil proceedings into Troubles atrocities, and the potential for immunity from prosecution.

Deputy Director for Amnesty International Northern Ireland, Gráinne Teggart says victims’ rights must not be violated: