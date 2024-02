A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Ballyshannon last year.

The man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault causing harm in connection with the attack on May 6th 2023.

Following questioning by detectives and an intensive investigation, he has since been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the assault to contact them.