Tyrone start their Ulster u20 football championship on Saturday week 9th March against Antrim and have game group games against last years champions Down and last years runners up Derry to come as well as Monaghan.

Paul Devlin has been in charge of this age group for six years and is in the first of another new three year term.

He has lead Tyrone to two Ulster titles and an All Ireland during that time while a large number of the current Tyrone squad has come through his teams…