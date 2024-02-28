Media Minister claims former chair of RTÉ board indicated she would resign last week

The Media Minister claims the former chair of the RTÉ board indicated she would resign last week.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee last night, Minister Catherine Martin said Siún Ní Raghallaigh suggested she would walk away if she received a letter seeking a meeting.

Minister Martin was going to send a letter after Ms. Ní Raghallaigh failed to recollect her role in approving the exit package for former Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins.

Speaking at the Oireachtas committee last night, Minister Martin outlined what happened last week: