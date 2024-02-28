Need for focus on Inishowen tourism continues to be raised

An Inishowen Councillor believes tourism bodies need to restore the faith of businesses in the area.

Councillor Martin McDermott says there is a huge opportunity to expand and promote the tourism offering in the peninsula.

To do that however, he says financial assistance and collaboration between Failte Ireland, Go Visit Inishowen and Donegal Tourism is vital.

Councillor McDermott believes an all county approach is needed to increase tourism:

Meanwhile, funding is the elephant in the room in promoting Inishowen, according to Councillor Johnny McGuinness.

He says it is a never-ending nightmare particularly for festival organisers who are begging for funding from a pot of just €49,000 for the entire county.

He says a new policy is also needed to enable investment for the provision of more accommodation for tourists: